25 years of Help Tech and Me In this blog post, I highlight my special relationship to Braille displays of the Handy Tech brand. The occasion is an anniversary.

How to use Element and Matrix with a screen reader In this blog post, I give an introduction to the Matrix communication network and the most popular client named Element. I will show you the main elements of the web and desktop user interface and how you can quickly navigate around it using a screen reader.

My Journey To Ghost In this post, I discuss some aspects of my migration of this blog from WordPress to Ghost, and what pitfalls I encountered.

Welcome to Marco's Accessibility Blog 2.0! This blog has launched on a new platform. Find out a bit about the background and motivation in this post.

Merry Christmas, everyone! To everyone who celebrates it, a very merry Christmas!

Happy Chanukka Wishing all of my readers who celebrate it, a very happy Chanukka!