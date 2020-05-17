The focus of this blog is changing

Recently, Mozilla introduced an official blog about all things accessibility. This blog is transitioning to a pure personal journal.

For years, this blog was a mixed bag between information about my official work at Mozilla and my personal views on accessibility. Now that Mozilla has its own accessibility blog, my personal blog at this space will contain less work-related material and more personal views on the broader subject of accessibility. I am also co-authoring the Mozilla accessibility blog, and will continue to inform the community about our work there. But this blog here will no longer receive such updates unless I find something personally noteworthy.

So, if you continue to follow this blog, I promise no duplicated content. If you are interested about what‘s happening at Mozilla, the new official source is linked above, and it also has an RSS feed to follow along.