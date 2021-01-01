Posts tagged with “AccessibilityInspector”
Some fixes in Accessibility Inspector in Firefox 72
Firefox 72, currently in beta, received some fixes to the Accessibility Inspector this week. Here they are.
Auditing For Accessibility Problems With Firefox Developer Tools
Since its debut in Firefox 61, the Accessibility Inspector in the Firefox Developer Tools has evolved from a low-level tool showing the accessibility structure of a page. In Firefox 70, the Inspector has become an auditing facility to help identify and fix many common mistakes and practices that reduce site accessibility. In this post, I will offer an overview of what is available in this latest release.