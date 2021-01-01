Posts tagged with “Braille”
25 years of Help Tech and Me
In this blog post, I highlight my special relationship to Braille displays of the Handy Tech brand. The occasion is an anniversary.
Rediscovering blindness products
In recent months, I have discovered a tendency within myself that longs for more focused, hassle-free environments or niches, where distractions are reduced to a minimum, and I can immerse myself in one thing, and one thing only. And that has lead to rediscovering the merits of some blindness-specific products.