Posts tagged with “a11y”
WordPress accessibility team member, Gutenberg contributor
My recentfrequentblogging about Gutenberg has led to some really productive changes.
Recap: The web accessibility basics
Today, I am just quickly going to recommend you an old, but all-time reader favorite post of mine I published 4 years ago. And it is as current today as it was then, and most of it already was in the year 2000. Yes, I’m talking about the basics of web accessibility.
Call to action: HTML needs more native rich widgets
Over the weekend, this post by Dave Rupert made the rounds, and I totally agree with what he is saying.