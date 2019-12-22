WordPress accessibility team member, Gutenberg contributor

My recentfrequentblogging about Gutenberg has led to some really productive changes.

One change is that my profile on WordPress.org now shows that I am also contributing to the accessibility effort. The accessibility team mostly consists of volunteers. And now, I am one of them as well.

I also started contributing more than issuesto Gutenberg. I can also review and label issues and pull requests now. There are some exciting changes ahead that I helped test and review in the past few days, and I promise I’ll blog about them once they are in an official plugin release.

It is my hope that my contributions will help bring the accessibility forward in a good direction for all. I’d like to thank both the other members of the WordPress accessibility team as well as the maintainers of Gutenberg for welcoming me to the community.