Blog change: Now using encrypted connections

This is just a quick note to let you all know that this blog has switched over to using encrypted connections. The URLs (web site addresses) are now redirected to their encrypted counterparts, starting with https instead of http. For links to posts you may have bookmarked, it means that they’ll be automatically redirected to their encrypted counterparts, too, so you don’t need to do anything, and permalinks will still work.

For you, this means two main things:

First, you can check in your browser’s address bar that this is indeed my blog you’re on, and not some fraud site which may have copied my content.

Second, when you comment, the data you send to my blog is now encrypted during transport, so your e-mail address, which you may not want everybody to see, is now not readable for everyone sitting by the sidelines of the internet.

This is my contribution to making encrypted communication over the internet the norm rather than the exception. The more people do it, the less likely it is that one becomes a suspect for some security agencies just because one uses encryption.

Please let me know should you run into any problems!