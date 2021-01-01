Posts tagged with “Conference”
Impressions from SightCity 2008 in Frankfurt, Germany
From May 7 to May 9, I attended the SightCity conference and exhibition of assistive technologies for the blind and visually impaired. It is the biggest one in the German speaking world, and one of the biggest venues of this kind in Europe.
Impressions from a German Web 2.0 accessibility conference
Last week on Tuesday, I attended a German web 2.0 accessibility conference titled Einfach fÃ¼r Alle – Konzepte und Zukunftsbilder fÃ¼r ein Barrierefreies Internet, loosely translated “Simply for all – Concepts and Visions for an accessible internet”. The conference was organized by the Aktion Mensch initiative Einfach fÃ¼r alle. I was invited to participate as an expert on Web 2.0 technologies in a workshop titled “web applications – The software inside the browser”.