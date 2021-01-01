Posts tagged with “EinfachFuerAlle”
Impressions from a German Web 2.0 accessibility conference
Last week on Tuesday, I attended a German web 2.0 accessibility conference titled Einfach fÃ¼r Alle – Konzepte und Zukunftsbilder fÃ¼r ein Barrierefreies Internet, loosely translated “Simply for all – Concepts and Visions for an accessible internet”. The conference was organized by the Aktion Mensch initiative Einfach fÃ¼r alle. I was invited to participate as an expert on Web 2.0 technologies in a workshop titled “web applications – The software inside the browser”.