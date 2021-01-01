Posts tagged with “encryption”
Blog change: Now using encrypted connections
This is just a quick note to let you all know that this blog has switched over to using encrypted connections. The URLs (web site addresses) are now redirected to their encrypted counterparts, starting with https instead of http. For links to posts you may have bookmarked, it means that they’ll be automatically redirected to their encrypted counterparts, too, so you don’t need to do anything, and permalinks will still work.