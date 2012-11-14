A top 100 killer web accessibility blog

Last night, I received an e-mail from Jimmy Atkinson, owner of the Web Hosting Database, who informed me that this blog is now listed in the 100 killer web accessibility resources, blogs, forums and tutorials article. I must admit I’m totally blown away by this, and would just like to whole-heartedly thank Jimmy for this recognition!

I highly recommend you check out this resource, it’s a great list of places to look for accessibility information on the web! And I feel extremely honored to be listed among tose great sites! Thanks again!