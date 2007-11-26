Welcome to Marco's accessibility musings!

Hi and welcome to my blog!

My goal is to blog about everything and anything I deem important in the world of accessible software (or such that strives to become such). I’ll be talking about my work for Mozilla Corp. that starts on December 3rd, as well as other ideas, software and basically anything I or my readers might find interesting.

Please bear with me as I get all these WordPress defaults revamped, especially the blog roll.

Enjoy the read, and please feel free to subscribe to my RSS feed at the bottom of the page!