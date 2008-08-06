More ARIA in the news

As I’m catching up with news after my return from Whistler, I have two suggested ARIA-related readings for you:

Gez Lemon of the Opera Developer community has posted an article titled Introduction to WAI ARIA. This is probably the most comprehensive, but easy to understand, introduction to WAI ARIA I’ve come across so far! Thanks Gez!

Victor Tsaran from Yahoo! has posted an article on the YUI blog titled Enhancing TabView Accessibility with WAI-ARIA Roles and States. It is a hands-on example that shows a lot of techniques outlined by Gez in action. There are both the final example to try out, and a screen cast to watch. Thanks Victor!

Happy reading!