Posts tagged with “WAIARIA”
How I made the Firefox Protection report screen reader accessible
Firefox 70, released in October, contains a new feature called the Protection Report. It contains a graph of all the things Firefox protected you from in the last seven days. Here’s how I made that screen reader accessible.
Advanced ARIA Tip #2: Accessible modal dialogs
One question that came up more and more in recent months is how to create an accessible modal dialog with WAI-ARIA. So without further ado, here’s my take on the subject!