Posts tagged with “Facebook”

Social networks and accessibility: A not so sad picture

This post originally was written in December 2011 and had a slightly different title. Fortunately, the landscape has changed dramatically since then, so it is finally time to update it with more up to date information.

tagged with: #Facebook, #Googleplus, #Identica, #Inclusivedesign, #Socialnetworks, #Twitter, #Yammer

WAI-ARIA for screen reader users: An overview of things you can find in some mainstream web apps today

After my recent post about WAI-ARIA, which was mostly geared towards web developers, I was approached by more than one person on Twitter and elsewhere suggesting I’d do a blog post on what it means for screen reader users.

tagged with: #Facebook, #Microsoft, #Onedrive, #Twitter, #Wai-aria

Advancements in the accessibility of Facebook

In December 2011, I wrote this overview of the accessibility of social network sites and apps, and I had to paint a rather sad picture about most of the accessibility experiences. As time went by, some things improved here and there, others stalled.

tagged with: #Android, #Facebook, #Ios4, #Web