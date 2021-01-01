Posts tagged with “Facebook”
Social networks and accessibility: A not so sad picture
This post originally was written in December 2011 and had a slightly different title. Fortunately, the landscape has changed dramatically since then, so it is finally time to update it with more up to date information.
WAI-ARIA for screen reader users: An overview of things you can find in some mainstream web apps today
After my recent post about WAI-ARIA, which was mostly geared towards web developers, I was approached by more than one person on Twitter and elsewhere suggesting I’d do a blog post on what it means for screen reader users.
Advancements in the accessibility of Facebook
In December 2011, I wrote this overview of the accessibility of social network sites and apps, and I had to paint a rather sad picture about most of the accessibility experiences. As time went by, some things improved here and there, others stalled.