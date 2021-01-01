It often happens that designers and web developers agree on the fact that they do not like the standard buttons or the styling capabilities of buttons in browsers. To work around this, they then resort to what’s called clickable text. It is in many cases a simple span or div element with some funky styling that makes it look like a button with some fancy twists. A JavaScript click handler then does the magic behind the scenes that happens if the user clicks on that particular styled text with the mouse.