Your must read post for this week

This goes out to all my readers who are web developers, or who work with web developers closely enough to hand this to them.

It’s Monday morning, and for this week, I have a must read post for you which you will now bookmark and reference and use with every single web component you build! No, this is not a suggestion, it’s an order which you will follow. Because if you don’t, you’ll miss out on a lot of fun and grattitude! I’m serious! So here goes:

Web Components punch list by Steve Faulkner of the Paciello Group

Read. Read again. Begin to understand. Read again. Understand more. Read yet another time. Get the tools referenced in the post. Check your web component(s) against this list top to bottom. If even a single point is answered “no”, fix it, or get on Twitter and ask for help in the accessibility community on how to fix it. Listen and learn. And repeat for every future web component you build!

And don’t be shy! Tell the world about that your web component is accessible from the start, usable by at least twenty percent of people more than would otherwise! I kid you not!

Happy Monday, and happy coding!