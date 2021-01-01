Posts tagged with “roles”
Sometimes you have to use illegal WAI-ARIA to make stuff work
In this blog post, I’d like to recap an experience I just had while trying to apply some accessibility enhancements to the NoodleApp app.net client.
If you use the WAI-ARIA role "application", please do so wisely!
This goes out to all web developers out there reading this blog and implementing widgets and other rich content in HTML, CSS and JavaScript! If you think of using the WAI-ARIA role “application” in your code, please do so with caution and care! And here’s why: