Posts tagged with “HTML5”

Firefox 49 supports the HTML5 and elements

As you may or may not have heard, Firefox 49 supports the HTML5 <details> and <summary> elements. Both full keyboard support and support for assistive technologies is also available right from the start.

tagged with: #Details, #Html5, #Summary

From WAI-ARIA to HTML5 and back...or maybe not?

Over the weekend, I gave a presentation at the German Multimediatreff. I talked about how to make things more accessible by combining HTML5 and WAI-ARIA in smart ways, using HTML5 where available and appropriate, and enhancing the user experience where HTML5 still has gaps in the implementation. This is a recap of what I showed.

tagged with: #Constraintvalidation, #Html5, #Html5forms, #Wai-aria