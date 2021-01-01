Exactly on this day five years ago, on Monday, December 3, 2007, I started work at Mozilla as the QA engineer for Accessibility. I’d like to take this small anniversary to look back and look ahead.

This is a quick tip to show how to use the new sub menus in the admin area of WordPress 3.3 with a screen reader. For this, I’m using NVDA 2011.3RC, and Firefox 9.

Community member Ben Millard has pointed out in a recent blog post that roughly the same as shown in my example can be achieved using regular HTML 4 by embedding the input into the label. Thanks for that info, Ben! It is very useful and shows that some of the techniques that have been available for years escape even us gurus sometimes. But then, we don’t dig through every W3C doc on a regular basis, either.