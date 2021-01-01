Posts tagged with “AutomatedTesting”
Started on automated test case development
As some of you may already have read on the newsgroups, or heard through statements from me or other accessibility developers at the Firefox project, one of my tasks is to develop automated test cases for our accessibility module. I started this project after the all-hands work week end of January. The first tests have been implemented, and pace is picking up speed. So far, I’ve implemented tests for the following interfaces: