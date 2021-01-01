Posts tagged with “attributes”
Easy ARIA Tip #1: Using aria-required
Inspired by a conversation I had with Aaron the other day, I’m starting a mini series about easy accessibility improvements you can accomplish using ARIA, but which do not require you to implement a whole widget. Some ARIA attributes also work on plain old standard HTML elements and can easily improve accessibility within supported browsers and screen readers. On browsers that do not support these attributes (yet), they are ignored and do not break your page just because that attribute is there.