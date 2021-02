The jQuery UI team has released jQuery UI 1.7. Congrats on this release!

One thing the team did not mention in the above blog post is the fact that jQuery UI 1.7 is the first version to contain WAI-ARIA enhancements, making the widgets more, or at all, accessible. WOOT!

It’s really cool to see another big player in the JS widgets field to adopt WAI-ARIA, making modern websites more accessible the moment they just switch to this version of jQuery UI.